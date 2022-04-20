To the editor:
As a senior citizen of America, I am confused by the current attitudes in our country. Is this the America where I was born, baptized, educated, married, worked, paid taxes and defended? I’m not sure.
Democracy, as I was told and sold my entire life, is now a precious commodity in an uncertain world, as is our government. The individuals that make the rules seem to favor enrichment over management, as indecision is the norm.
The Holocaust, 75 years ago, demonstrated the extreme evil of man, yet it is happening again!
Autocracy must be stopped at any cost, democracy demands it! Organizations like the United Nations lack strength and conviction, leaving solutions that the United States Constitution provides. The strength of America, time-tested, has the ability to deal with bullies, let’s get it done! Support a strong America at any cost.
Arthur J. Todd lll
Gloucester