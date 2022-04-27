To the editor:
Medical aid in dying is currently authorized in 10 states — Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, Montana, Colorado and Montana — and the District of Columbia.
In a May 2020 Gallup poll, 74% of Americans said they supported medical aid in dying. This group comprises religious groups, all political groups and ethnicities. The Massachusetts bill, “An Act Relative to End of Life Options, H.2381 and S.1384,” is supported by more than 100 legislators, 85 of whom are the bill sponsors. More than 55% of doctors, according to a Medscape 2020 survey, support the practice.
The legislation provides more than a dozen safeguards: two doctors must confirm the patient has less than six months to live due to terminal illness, not because of age or disability.
Two doctors and two witnesses must confirm no coercion exists. And medical aid in dying is optional — it is the choice of the patient only.
Our Massachusetts population is aging. It is time for compassion for the dying.
Please support this legislation by contacting the legislators who represent you.
Susan Britt
Rockport