To the editor:
The End of Life Options Act would establish the legal right to end one’s own life with the guidance and acceptance of a physician. The intent of this would-be law is to decrease horrendous, painfilled suffering caused by terminal illness.
Please know that at least 70% of the citizens of Massachusetts support such a law. Also know that our state government, for unknown reasons, has refused to pass it through the legislature.
Once again, as with our federal government, the voice of the majority of the people seems not to matter. Our state government , not subject to transparency, is also refusing to accept the will of the vast majority of the people.
If you want your voting power returned and support this bill, please contact state Sen. Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante and urge them to send through The End of Life Options Act.
Jan Rainier
Rockport