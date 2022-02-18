To the editor:
Glen Bresnahan made an important point in his Feb. 10 letter to the editor. He wrote that a house near him recently “went under contract for a ridiculous price.” The “ridiculous” prices for housing are a direct result of the lack of supply and incoherent government policies.
In 2017, the city released a housing production plan prepared by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and approved by the state Department of Housing and Community Development. The study showed that 43% of Gloucester households were struggling to pay their rent or mortgage and 19% were spending more than half of their income on housing. The struggle was especially difficult for people over 62.
At the time of the report, the median price for a single-family home in Gloucester was $385,000. The median income was about $60,229. However, the income required to buy a house was $98,500. That is the problem in a nutshell: The average person can’t afford to live here.
Most of us already know this anecdotally. And that gap is not going anywhere. The 2020 Census shows the median price of a single-family home in Gloucester as $425,400 and the median household income as $72,574.
There are two main ways to lower housing prices: Increasing the supply and supportive government policies.
The proposed zoning amendments before the City Council would increase the supply of housing in a targeted, strategic way, by encouraging more housing downtown and by allowing people to add second units on lots that conform to the current zoning. These amendments are the result of years of hard work and study by our volunteer Planning Board and dedicated planning staff.
The problems we face today are the logical outgrowth of decisions made years ago, first when the city rezoned Lanesville and West Gloucester in 1999 and then when the City Council failed to pass a housing proposal offered by then-Mayor Bell in 2005. Both of those decisions restricted the supply of housing. And here we are. Young people can’t afford to live here and seniors can barely afford to pay their mortgages.
Gloucester prides itself on its mix of people from different economic classes. If we do nothing, this diversity will disappear. The City Council has an opportunity to take control of the future and preserve the Gloucester we love so much. I urge the City Council to approve these amendments.
Meredith A. Fine
Gloucester