To the editor:
On the first of this month, after a three-year COVID hiatus, the Gloucester Democratic City Committee’s annual brunch returned with great success. Community members, committee members and candidates came together once again in camaraderie, able to meet, mingle and talk. I wanted to take a moment to thank the folks who were directly responsible for making it a tremendous success.
First of all, to our door team of Lacey Cominsky, Anna Benedetto, Bill Nardone and Peg Leeco for manning the welcome table checking folks in.
Deanna Fay for the program design, and Chris Sicuranza and Jen Holmgren for eye-catching graphics work.
Public service chair Mary Kingsley for tabling on behalf of the Open Door and their annual Mothers/Fathers Day diaper drive. GDCC Vice Chair Bernadette Merenda, who helped manage the floor and tend to the comfort and needs of our guests.
And of course, a huge thank you to our fearless Brunch Committee chair herself, my mother, Liz Murray, who pulled all of this back together after the three-year gap. Pulling from institutional memory and managerial know-how, she brought back our signature springtime event with aplomb, and I could not be more proud.
Finally, I would also like to thank the community members who bought tickets and sponsorships this year. Your support makes all of this possible. This year, despite only just emerging from COVID, we raised a gross of more $8,000 to support the work of the Democratic Party on Cape Ann.
Matthew Murray
Chair, Gloucester Democrats