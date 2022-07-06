To the editor:

Together, we are making a difference.

We are incredibly thankful, humbled, and grateful for the outpouring of support we received for our Ukrainian Fundraiser.

Thanks to you and your generosity, we raised over $14,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts!

One hundred percent of these funds are being donated to World Central Kitchen, which serves chef-prepared meals to communities impacted prolonged humanitarian crises.

We also want to thank our generous vendors, Mariposa, Colby Davis of Boston, Rustic Marlin, Seventh Avenue Apothecary, GAP Promo, & Tuck’s Candy.

Again, we thank you for your support and kindness.

With deepest gratitude,

Sheree Zizik, Raymond Johnston, Lauren Johnston, Kathy Cuddyer,

Beauport Hotel and Beauport Boutique

