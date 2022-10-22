To the editor:
On Sept. 25, 2022, the Lone Gull 10k Road Race took place from Nautilus Road, along Atlantic, to Niles Beach, Grapevine Road and back to Good Harbor Beach for the 15th time. For the ninth year in a row the race was the USATF-New England 10k Championship Road Race, attracting the very best runners from throughout New England. For example, one year 9 of the top 10 runners were qualifiers for competing in the U. S. Olympic Trials. In 2018 the top five runners, who race the course at a 4:46 per mile pace were themselves all sub 3:55 milers. In 2019 the female winner was Molly Seidel, a medalist in last year’s Tokyo Olympic Marathon. In 2022, Molly Huddle, a two-time Olympian and the U.S. women’s record holder in 10,000 meters ran the Lone Gull.
The USATF-NE has surveyed its member runners in the past and has asked the question which race they would consider running if Lone Gull was not the championship race. The vote, overwhelmingly, was the Lone Gull at Good Harbor Beach.
For the race committee, it is about putting on a quality, safe race at one of the most beautiful coastal areas of New England with the goal of raising funds to pay for services not covered by tuition at The Children’s Center for Communication/Beverly School for the Deaf.
None of this is possible without the assistance of the leaders in City Hall, the Police and Fire Departments and Mark Cole and the Department of Public Works. We thank you all for your continuing support. Our sponsors are too many to name, but the event sponsor is the Institution for Savings and other Gloucester sponsors include Cape Ann Savings Bank, Vadala Real Estate, Sudbay Chevrolet and the Kelly Family.
Finally, to the residents of Gloucester and especially homes and businesses along the course route, thank you for your patience and understanding with traffic on an early Sunday morning. We do everything we can to make it safe and traffic tolerant. See you in September 2023.
Len Femino,
Jane McNally,
Race directors