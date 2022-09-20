To the editor:
To the residents of Martha’s Vineyard — Thank you for graciously accepting and assisting the migrants who unexpectedly landed on your island. You turned what was intended as a political gotcha into a lesson in human compassion. Your actions reminded us of how most religions implore us to treat the stranger and traveler the way we would want to be treated.
And the stories these travelers shared of their harrowing experiences along the way disproves the lies so many politicians want us to believe — we are not so different from one another.
Fear is a strong political motivator but the ones we should fear are those teaching us to hate rather than love. Thank you for reminding us that love is stronger and still alive and thriving.
Candace Waldron,
Rockport