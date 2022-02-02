To the editor: Just a quick shout out to the Rockport Police Department and Sgt. Fountain. I came home on Thursday, two days before the storm and had a message from Sgt. Fountain on my answering machine. She stated that she was aware that I use oxygen and was calling to check on my supply of oxygen and should a problem arise to contact her and/or the department that they were there to assist me.
This call was very much appreciated and that she took the time to call and let me know this.
Again, thanks and stay safe.
Mary Brosnan Rockport