To the editor:
First, I would like to thank those who voted for me and came out to support my campaign for Rockport town clerk. Even though I did not win this election, our campaign was successful in several other ways.
Most importantly, we brought attention to previously neglected Massachusetts election statutes that require, to the extent possible, the equal balance between Republican and Democratic election workers. This balance is best achieved when our election officials follow both election statutes in M.G.L. Chapter 54 and the Code of Bylaws for our town, which requires the inclusion of both Democratic and Republican town committees in nominating volunteers, appointments of which are required to be approved by the Board of Selectmen.
We also brought attention to long-standing statute violations in regard to appointment of assistant town clerks to the position of Board of Registrars of Voters, which was quickly corrected by the town during the course of this campaign. And thanks to the hard work of the high school civics program in putting together a forum for the town clerk candidates, more people learned about the role and challenges faced by Town Clerks in managing elections and records management. Finally, I would like to congratulate Melanie Waddell on a well-deserved decisive election win. I wish nothing but the best for Melanie in her new role as town clerk as we head into the mid-term elections and beyond. Once again thank you to all the voters who took part in this election and voted.
Jonathan Ring
9 Pooles Lane
Rockport, MA 01966