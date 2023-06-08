To the editor:
Thank you, Senator Markey for your proposed health care actions that address pollution and climate change. Both are stealth killers that eat away at our health (we each lose 1.8 years of life from pollution) or smack us upside the head with sudden storms, floods, heat waves and worse.
There is a silver lining to this. Currently, health costs of climate change and fossil fuel pollution in the U.S. are $820 billion per year (National Resource Defense Council). As we transition to clean energy, the savings that result could pay for Senator Markey’s climate safety nets many times over.
The Inflation Reduction Act is good, cutting carbon by 10% and saving each taxpayer thousands of dollars. As powerful as the IRA is a policy to price carbon. Polluters pay a ‘dumping fee’, and rebates are handed to each of us. This asks polluters to pay, not the federal budget. We are protected by these rebates and ‘are paid to go green’.
We lost passing this by only one vote (Manchin), a real shame. That was strike one! We cannot solve humanity’s greatest threat by twiddling our thumbs or by winning a culture war. And, senators like Markey have not given up.
Please write Senator Markey with a high-five.
Jan Freed,
Los Angeles