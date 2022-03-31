To the editor:
Words cannot convey the depth of gratitude I feel to the American veterans and all others familiar with military combat for volunteering to help Ukrainians in defending their country. But as a 90-year-old woman it is all I have.
I was a 9-year-old child who found herself in eastern Poland when the Soviets, then under Stalin, invaded my country on Sept. 17, 1939 — I remember the date exactly. I can easily feel and understand the horror the Ukrainians are going through right now.
I wish my words could also reach the loved ones of the volunteers who may have to go through this experience.
My appreciation and gratitude to you all is immense.
Danuta Stachiewicz, M.D. (ret.)
Gloucester