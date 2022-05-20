To the editor:
On behalf of the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3, I want to take this opportunity to express our thanks for the outstanding success of the 2022 American Legion Easter Holiday Dinner on Sunday, April 11.
I am extremely happy to say we served and delivered more than 410 meals that day. Despite the lingering threat of COVID-19 hanging over everyone’s heads, I am proud to say that this post and all of the wonderful volunteers prepared, served and delivered more than 1,600 free holiday meals from Thanksgiving 2021 through Easter 2022. This could not have been accomplished without the outstanding efforts and generosity of our many volunteers and donors.
A special thanks to Julie LaFontaine and the staff of the Open Door for opening their doors and hearts so that we could succeed. I want to personally thank all those Legion and non-Legion volunteers who took time out from their busy family holiday preparations to help those who might have been forgotten but for your collective efforts.
It was extremely gratifying that we were able to serve so many in this time of hardship, especially our fellow veterans. We helped make their day just a little brighter and in the process again demonstrated that we are all citizens of Gloucester and we stand together.
I expressly want to thank all of the young families who brought their children with them so that they too could experience what this blessed holiday is really about — namely, making a sacrifice so that others less fortunate could experience the holiday and a well-prepared, home-cooked meal rather than being alone and potentially unfed.
A special and heartfelt shoutout to the Sea Cadets and the Gloucester High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC. You give real meaning to the phrase “Pay it forward.”
As this city rapidly approaches its 400th anniversary, I am proud to say that the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 has stood prominently in Legion Square for more than 100 years, always ready to support our veterans and our fellow citizens. Gloucester never forgets those in need and for that I am truly proud to call as my home this great city of Gloucester.
Mark L. Nestor
Commander
Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3
Gloucester