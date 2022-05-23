To the editor:
The Gloucester City Council voted last Tuesday night to at least temporarily preserve the character of the place we have all chosen to call home.
Zoning amendments that would allow virtually no input from neighbors and potential willy-nilly growth in some areas all failed in a determined 6-3 vote.
What was most impressive to behold during this meeting was those who sincerely listened to the citizens and those who did not.
Councilor Jeff Worthley was, in my opinion, the voice of reasoned common sense, strong knowledge and experience. Equally impressive during this process has been first-time Councilor Tracy O’Neil who has worked relentlessly to inform the citizens.
We the citizens thank them, as well as councilors Jamie O’Hara, Sean Nolan, Frank Margiotta, and Tony Gross, for listening to and respecting us enough to hear what we were saying!
To Councilors Grow, Memhard, and Gilman, who voted in favor of these detrimental amendments that would have taken away our voice, I say that perhaps they should remember they were put there to represent the people. They failed at doing that.
We’ve “won” this battle, but don’t think they won’t try again. Be vigilant, Gloucester lovers.
Dianne Eason
Gloucester