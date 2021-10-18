To the editor:
A huge thank you for the help with fireworks this year. The Department of Public Works for phenomenal prep work in the cannon fort and thankless clean up on the Boulevard and at Stage Fort. The police for providing required safety details, the Harbormaster (and Coast Guard) for helping with the safety perimeter and keeping moorings clear. The Fire Department and lieutenants Dan and Tom with details and helping me get through the physical demands of putting on the displays. And a special thank you to Lt. Tom Sayess for convincing the Parrott gun canon crew that my idea of moving a rain date and preparation for that would allow the cannon crew to also fire the refurbished cannon that David Dow worked so long and hard to do, and to do it from the fort where it rightfully should. Without all these city departments, we could never put on our displays! Thanks to one and all!
Barry Pett
Ward 2 City Councilor
Gloucester