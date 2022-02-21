To the editor:

I have recently had foot surgery and it makes shopping difficult. When I go to Market Basket, I have to use the ride-on cart. Reaching things from the cart is difficult.

People have gone out of their way to ask me if I need help. Everyone I have asked have been so pleasant and helpful. This includes the busy store employees.

I write this to let people know how good people are and to share some good news.

I want to thank all the nice customers at Market Basket who lent me a hand.

Deborah O’Malley

Rockport

