To the editor:
Year two of Project Elm’s 10-year plan is complete. This year we planted 75 disease-resistant elm trees on private property all over Gloucester, Rockport and Essex. Last year we planted 100 elms on local ground. We hope to plant 1,000 of these beautiful trees here in 10 years.
What they say about children is surely also true of trees: It takes a village to raise them. We have a lot of people to thank for doing so much to make Project Elm happen.
In two years, we’ve had more than 200 people participate as volunteers, financial contributors and tree recipients. We’ve also been fortunate to raise $12,000, which allowed us to simply give trees away to landowners. This money came from Awesome Gloucester, Awesome Rockport and the Rockport Garden Club, and from many local individuals including Ann Molloy, Alison Mueller, Rick Doucette, Sal Zerilli, and Don Southard. Of course, we’ve also had amazing volunteers plant the trees including Christine Lovegren, Randy Saville, Bill Sclafani, Ray Moss, Bill Whiting, Bruce Perkins, Tom Flaherty, Don Southard, Brian Sullivan, Will Cahill, Jack Cahill, Sophia Zerilli, and Liz Higgins. Thanks to EVERYONE who has participated over the past two years!
We’re inspired by our community’s response to restore elm trees to their once prominent place on Cape Ann streetscapes while creating another way to respond to the climate crisis.
We’re already planning another round of tree plantings in 2023. Thank you!
Nathan Ives
President
Sal Zerilli
Vice president
Don Southard
Treasurer
Chrstine Southard
Secretary
Project Elm
Gloucester