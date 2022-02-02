To the editor: On Jan. 26 and 27 the Planning Board held Zoom public hearings on substantial, proposed changes to the zoning bylaw. These included the creation of a new overlay, multifamily district around the train station, expansion of permitted accessory dwellings, and a subdivision law the promotes conserving open space. If adopted at Town Meeting, these changes would create more affordable housing in Rockport and help preserve its natural beauty.
On behalf of the Planning Board, I thank all those members of the public who took the time to read the draft bylaws and address the board at the public hearings. Without exception, members of the public were courteous and appreciative of the many hours of work by the Planning Board represented by the draft bylaws. The vast majority were in favor of what the Planning Board was trying to accomplish. Their comments were insightful and identified improvements to the draft bylaws. The hearings were a good example of how the legislative process is meant to work.
Jason Shaw Chairman Rockport Planning Board