To the editor:
A couple of weeks ago, I was awarded the Mary M. Weissblum Volunteer Award. When Beth Pocock, Assistant Library Director, walked up to the podium to present the award at the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library Annual Meeting of the Corporation, my photo came up on the screen above her head just as she announced my name.Beth called me to the podium to receive the award. I was speechless.
If I had time to prepare an acceptance speech and given a second chance, this is what I would have said:
Being a volunteer at the Sawyer Free Library for over 20 years has been an act of repayment, in so many ways. It has given me the opportunity to give back to this institution, that has been a part of my life since I was a child attending programs that sparked my imagination. I remember when a local author and then editor of the Gloucester Daily Times, Paul Kenyon, read his book, “Driftwood Captain,” it brought the words to life, as if I were watching a movie in my mind. Some Saturday mornings my mother would bring some of my siblings and me to the library. The library was a quiet place where I could choose any books that I wanted from the shelf to savor at home in my room before bedtime. As an adult, it has allowed me to take some of the tasks off of the librarians’ list by re-shelving books, weeding out worn books, and pulling books for transport to another library. It’s also a joy when I help Christy Rosso, manager of children’s services, set up toys, books, puzzles and blocks for her weekly story time.
When a member of our family was in the hospital with a life-threatening condition, the Dewey Decimal System gave my racing mind focus and a chance to think of something else for a short while, as it requires one’s total concentration when inserting a book between others on shelf in exact numerical order. That was a Godsend. Last fall I had a personal crisis. My one request to Charity Rosso; May I come back to volunteer in children’s on days that I feel I am able and work until I feel I must leave? Her answer was, any day for any length of time, short or long, you are always welcomed here. Those simple words lead to my first baby steps to recovery.
The Sawyer Free Library is a place where the staff is appreciative, welcoming and generous of heart. Being a volunteer there is like being a thread of silk, woven into a beautiful community tapestry, along with many others who give countless hours to effectively create an atmosphere of unity and commitment.
I am looking forward to the bright future of a newly renovated and expanded Sawyer Free Library.
It will allow future families and others to enjoy and grow in so many more wonderful ways. From utilizing the advanced technology, to taking advantage of the multiple innovation spaces throughout, to experiencing the simple pleasures as a child, choosing just the right books to bring home and enjoy. Each experience adds to the collective knowledge and education of patrons. Who knows, maybe someday when they are grown, these same children will also choose to volunteer as a way of saying thank you too.
Rebecca Aliberte,
Gloucester