To the editor:
The Friends of the Sawyer Free Library would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of our annual art auction this year. This was the first time we held the art auction online and were not sure what kind of response that we would receive from the artists and bidders. We are pleased to say that, as in past years, many of our local artists were very generous in donating their paintings to our fundraiser. We were also pleased to have had so many people come to the library and view the art on display in the Matz Gallery and place a bid in our bidder book. Those bids established the minimum bid for the art online. As we had hoped, the online auction was very well attended. We can not thank you all enough for your generosity and overwhelming support of this important event.
Rebecca Aliberte
President
Gail Sarofeen
Chair
The Friends of the Sawyer Free Library