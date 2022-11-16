To the editor:
Deep gratitude goes to the Gloucester Cultural Initiative, Finlandia Foundation National, Gloucester 400+, the Cape Ann Finns, and MAGMA for their collaboration and support for “The People Danced,” an evening of Finnish-American dancing on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Gloucester City Hall was filled with the sounds of live Finnish folk music as 100 multi-generational attendees learned Finnish dances, tested their new skills, applauded from the sidelines, reminisced about Cape Ann’s Finnish immigrant history and revived a lively dance tradition.
Thank you to the children who participated, learning dances earlier in the day and demonstrating what they’d learned with the Revontulet Dancers led by Leila Luopa of Central Massachusetts; to Christine Anderson and Oivan Ilo for their irresistible music; to Cake Ann for a Nordic-inspired spread of treats; and to Meredith Anderson for her beautiful program design.
Finally, thank you to all those who came and made City Hall ring out with the sheer joy of dance and music,
Sarah Slifer Swift,
Valerie Nelson,
Robert Ranta,
Susanna Natti