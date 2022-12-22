To the editor:
This year’s 77th annual Rockport Christmas pageant, held Saturday, Dec. 17, included toddlers, teens, adults and our most cherished lady of Bethlehem, Barbara Brewer at 97 years old!
This event would not continue to be an annual treasured tradition without the support of our behind-the-scenes volunteers as well as the participants and spectators.
I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to a few of the many individuals who make this event possible every year. To Bill Elwell and his crew for the hours they donate to the set-up and take down of the manger. To Sharon McDonald and her staff at Willoughby’s of Rockport for housing our sound system. To our narrator, Mike Costello; our music and sound coordinators, Art and Michael Bevilaqua and Kristina Martin. For the electrical work, Kirk Keating. Costumes, Linda Hogan; makeup of Mary, Cheryl Keating.
Our miniature horses were courtesy of Eric and Julie Hutchins. And special thank you to the Rockport Police Department, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, the Nicholas family, and Dave Rash. And to all the participants and onlookers.
I also want to thank Good Morning Gloucester and the Gloucester Daily Times for their great coverage of this beloved event. And to Cape Ann Savings and Institution for Savings for their generous donations.
Until next year, we extend our warmest wishes for a safe, happy and healthy New Year.
Pat Alto,
2022 Rockport Christmas Pageant Director