To the editor:
For several years, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been trying to get electric power from Hydro Quebec via New Hampshire and, most recently, Maine. Both states rejected his proposals for reasons having to do with NIMBY, environmental degradation, suppression of more local renewable energy generation, and likely insufficient payoffs. Apparently, Vermont wasn’t even considered.
Over these same years, I have been in favor of connecting with Hydro Quebec because it already exists, having already overcome objections by first nations over inundation of their lands and having fought other political battles to prevail, and it is key to Massachusetts achieving its emissions goals for 2030 (50% reductions) and 2050 (100% reductions). So, here are some of my points in favor of connecting via New York State.
New York State has significant borders with the province of Quebec to the north and with the state of Massachusetts to the east. For several decades it has secured arrangements with Hydro Quebec to transmit electricity all the way down to New York City. I could easily imagine developing transmission lines that direct some of this electricity eastward into Massachusetts. Why not use the I-90 corridor to create this connection? The commonwealth already owns the rights to this corridor. The transmission lines could run along the median or along one side of the highway.
Already, there has been some promising action in these regards that relate specifically to New England. The refusals of New Hampshire and Maine are just the latest wrinkles in what continues to be a worthwhile endeavor.
Of course, such a major construction project involving extensive transmission lines across Massachusetts would require buy-in from our fellow citizens. These lines could make use of the I-90 corridor but likely would also have to cut through miles of virgin forest as well. Either way, they would undoubtedly change the look of any corridor that runs through the Berkshires, Pioneer Valley and the Worcester Hills. They would likely detract from the scenic landscape even more than the eight-lane super-highway has done for the last six decades. And who would benefit from this power? Would it feed various points on its way to Boston, or would all of it be delivered to Boston and then distributed? If the former, how will this happen? Will additional overhead/underground transmission lines and substations be required. Another issue relates to New York State. What would it get in return for shunting Hydro Quebec electricity through to Massachusetts? Lastly, who will own the infrastructure and how will it be maintained? Meaning, how will the utility company secure access to the poles and lines, and will that access impact operations along the turnpike and other existing roads and infrastructure? These existing facts on the ground would include on/off ramps, drainage systems and other impediments.
Despite these many legitimate concerns, I believe that a respectful conversation over the benefits and costs of connecting Massachusetts communities to Hydro Quebec is in order. It should begin with a gathering of stakeholders, including relevant committee members in the Massachusetts Statehouse, their counterparts in New York state, Hydro Quebec, MassDOT, Eversource, National Grid, and pertinent environmental groups.
William Waller
Rockport