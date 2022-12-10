To the editor:
The news that two days before Thanksgiving our thrice-divorced, tax-evading, twice-impeached, extortionist, racist, phony Christian sociopath of a former president hosted an avowed racist, white supremacist and anti-Semite like Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate should really come as no surprise to anyone.
Fuentes, after all, is one of those "very fine people" who organized and participated in the deadly, racist, anti-Semitic march in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
The presence of a mentally ill, billionaire, antisemitic celebrity like Ye, aka Kanye West, at the same dinner party is barely worth mentioning.
But Fuentes is a different story.
He may be a vile human being, but he is extremely intelligent and politically savvy. He wields a great deal of influence within the 30% or soof the most right-wing, racist, xenophobic, antisemitic, Christian nationalist elements of the Republican Party's base.
Donald Trump knows that.
He also knows if he is to have any hope of becoming the Republican nominee again, he needs to maintain the loyalty of that base.
After all, it was that base that bestowed the 2016 nomination on him with barely 30% percent of all GOP primary votes cast.
Not only does Donald Trump need that base, the Republican Party needs it as well if it is to remain competitive in national elections.
That reality explains why so few Republican leaders have called out Trump by name for cavorting with, and giving legitimacy to, the likes of Fuentes and Ye, even as those GOP leaders denounce the racism, bigotry, and antisemitism Fuentes and Ye are promoting.
That base, overall, remains fanatically loyal to Donald Trump.
Republican leaders such as Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and party chair Ronna McDaniel, know if they criticize Trump directly, they face a huge risk.
That risk is that Donald, enraged at being criticized for cavorting with racists, anti-semites, and assorted other bigots by GOP leaders, mounts an independent, third-party challenge for the presidency.
Such a scenario, and the ugly intraparty chaos it would cause, could make it all but impossible for the Republicans to retake the White House and Senate in 2024, and, quite possibly, cost them their narrow majority in the House.
The leaders of the Republican Party have no one but themselves to blame for the very sour political pickle in which they now find themselves.
They allowed Trump to destroy the once great party of Lincoln because they saw him as the vehicle to establishing the system of one-party, white minority, rule they have been pursuing since the Reagan years.
It's beyond tragic that the party of Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation has devolved into the party of racists, bigots, anti-semites, and Christian nationalist extremists — beyond tragic indeed .
Michael Cook
Gloucester and Puerto Viejo de Limon, Costa Rica