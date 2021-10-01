To the editor:
Pvt. Joseph S. Mattos Jr.’s rededication was only days away and the weather was not cooperating, as it had rained for days before we all gathered to honor his sacrifice.
Mattos died in battle in France on Oct. 5, 1918, one day after his 19th birthday; he had been serving since he was 16 years old. Pvt. Mattos is known to be the youngest Gloucester man killed in action in World War I. The war ended Nov. 11, 1918.
In 1935 the residents of Ward 2 petitioned the City Council to name the playground in memory of Pvt. Mattos, who grew up on Linnett Place just around the corner from the playground that would bear his name. Our community came together to honor the young solider and his family who sacrificed so much for the freedom we enjoy today.
Mattos Field was showing the years of lack of maintenance and a rehabilitation was needed. I wrote our first block grant for the Mattos Field bleachers to be covered soon after that I asked Jason Burroughs to paint our “Mattos Field” mural that brighten up the bleacher area. Our Light Up Mattos Committee was formed and together and we wrote four more Community Preservation Act grants and fundraised as well. We finished our “Field of Dreams” complete with a rehabbed infield and outfield, new, state-of-the-art LED lights, a new backstop and fencing and a new scoreboard. Joseph’s Garden was planted. We were grateful to our Community Preservation Act money and the many donors who supported our quest to Light Up Mattos. Now we were ready for Pvt. Mattos’ 100th-year rededication. The stage was set.
I met Lucia Amero when I walked into the veterans office to ask for help putting together Pvt. Mattos rededication. It was to be held on Oct. 5, 2018, on the 100th anniversary of his death. In her office we prepared a day of honor for Pvt. Mattos and for his family who came from near and far. I was proud to be chosen to honor Pvt. Mattos and all that he and his family had sacrificed along the way. A day to reflect and to never forget the privileges that we have today because of their honor and sacrifice.
The day of his rededication was finally here. The flags were set, chairs were placed and the podium stood tall. A tree stood freshly planted right in the walkway. I found out later that day the meaning of this tree as it was dedicated to me.
Pvt. Mattos’ rededication was a day I will never forget. His family came from all over, traveling from afar to pay honor to their fallen hero. We sang patriotic songs and listened to the praise of city and state leaders. We prayed and listened to Joseph’s family, who graced the podium with pride as their words were spoken. The sky was graced with a 48-star flag flown for Pvt. Mattos. Echo Taps were played as the trumpets’ familiar tunes filled the air. It was a glorious day that the trumpets played.
Please honor Pvt. Mattos on Oct. 5, the anniversary of his death, by remembering his sacrifice and the sacrifice of all who are serving and have served. I am honored to stand up for Pvt. Joseph S. Mattos Jr.
Patti Amaral
Gloucester