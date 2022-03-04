To the editor:
Kyiv ... and Modest Mussorgsky, whose “Pictures at an Exhibition” gave us The Great Gates of Kiev ... and great they are indeed and great they will be tomorrow.
Kyi, that Ukrainian city whose metro runs so deep beneath its beating heart you almost need Olympian strength to navigate its stairs and escalators.
Kyiv, where I once spent many hours, trying to explain to a Ukrainian banker, many years ago, how a credit card works. “How is it possible,” he asked, “to purchase a pair of shoes without exchanging money, on just a promise to pay at a later date? Just on a promise to pay?”
Kyiv, that in the past week, has spawned a Jewish Winston Churchill, giving the world a very visible and exceptionally courageous leader, a Jewish president, destroying for all time, the world’s sense that Jews are weak and unwilling to fight ... his courage mirroring that of Israel’s Defense Forces women and men, who are taken through Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum to see the horrors of the Holocaust and learn to have that NEVER AGAIN spirit that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy exudes.
And then there is Odessa, where the Black Sea ends and a multitude of stairs takes you from the docks below to a pulsing city above, whose opera house lures you, begs you, to see Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” and other Russian operas.
And all of it reminds me of the importance of resistance ... immediate resistance, when the first ripples of oppression announce themselves, way before the Nuremberg Laws are written, way before Hitler’s Nazi lawyers come to the United States in 1934 to study this country’s racial laws Jim Crow and anti-Asian stuff — so they could do a better job writing theirs.
Kyiv -0 its great gates beckoning, telling the world that this time, maybe this time, its not too late!
Warren Salinger
Rockport