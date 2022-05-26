To the editor:
This city is heading for a self-inflicted crisis that has far-reaching ramifications on everything from home values to daily quality of life. Simply put: A lack of water.
It seems funny to say that, considering we are surrounded on all sides by the stuff. Remember that excerpt from a novel, “Water, water everywhere but not a drop tp drink.” Hold that thought every time you see a new home, a new housing complex, or commercial development going up on this rock we call Gloucester.
Sewer treatment is the second part of the H2O issue but we have been over capacity for years so it’s simply the old default: When something breaks at the plant, just switch the big valve and shoot it into the Harbor. Yup. The Department of Environmental Protection will look the other way for a couple of days. This is just algae you see, it’s not part of the Green New Deal.
At any rate the point here is and has been for as long as I have lived here (35-plus years) we continue to build, build, build with no long-term plan in place. Every administration has demonstrated a myopic approach to planning since the 60s when drought really whacked this island. It’s only going to get more severe in this century, so wake up folks. How many pals can put their straws in the scorpion bowel before a fight breaks out? Its going to get nasty when your house is on fire, or cant flush.
Stephen Pardee
Gloucester