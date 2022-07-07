To the editor:
I remember my grandfather, being a (proudly) staunch Republican Yankee. Complaining about the democratic influences building up within our society. He disliked Roosevelt and Truman, loved Eisenhower and Nixon and loathed Kennedy.
I also seem to remember all us kids had parents and grandparents with similarly strong views to which we did not usually pay attention. Many times those views were contrary to one another. Catholics against Protestants, Protestants against Catholics and everyone seemingly against the Jewish and Blacks and the Polish and the English or the Orientals or anybody who was different. Such seemed the world.
As a 10-year-old I thought it odd that we human beings had the capacity to hate as many people as we do. That seemed normal, everyone had someone they hated, even despised. Yet there was one thing that hung in the balance which seemed to give me solace, the Supreme Court.
Understand, my mother was no different from everyone else. She was the only example of life which I lived with, the life-lessons that I eventually came to question (HEY — not so quick to judge, I am a product of the '60s) and I went to her one day and asked the big question, “What was the difference between the Democrats and the Republicans?” No surprise, she really did not have an answer. My mother voted for Kennedy because she had a crush on him. Funny, years after he died, she came to hate him, as well.
Nevertheless, she admittedly did not have the words, or education, to properly describe the differences between the Democrats and the Republicans. I remember the look on her face as she searched within her brain for an answer; all I saw on that face was confusion. She really did not know and she could not answer that question properly for me. For the first time in my life, I saw the searching on her face was truly anguish. The fact that she could not answer me bothered her that day.
In my mother’s typical “off-handed” way she eventually said, “It really does not matter. Here in the United States of America,” (hinting to me that unlike anywhere else in the world) “we have the Supreme Court.”
I struggled! In my 10-year-old brain that did not seem an answer to me, at least one that made any sense. I was in the fifth grade that year and we had spoken, not in length, but merely spoken of, the three branches of government; the Executive Branch (the President), the Legislative Branch (House and Senate) and the Judicial Branch (the Supreme Court). From my mother’s way of thinking the Executive and Legislative Branches could screw-up anything they wanted, because when push came to shove, the Supreme Court would keep those other two branches in line. In my mother’s mind, those nine justices were the ones to be trusted, the voice of reason in it all. They were the stabilizing force to be reckoned with. My mother passed at 82, nearly 10 years ago and I am fairly certain her faith in the Judicial Branch was just as strong that day as on the day in my fifth grade year when she shared her feelings with me.
I have always thought of my parents as “the norm,” the average guys, no better and certainly no worse than everyone else, and as I think back on what my mother eluded to that day, I felt comfort in her way of thinking. That great check and balancing the framers of our democracy understood we needed in our governmental life, the one branch which was smarter and could not be influenced into political expediency and bidding, THE VOICE OF REASON!
My mother would be ashamed. The people she had so much faith in, the incorruptible, as it turns out, can be corrupted and so blatantly.
That same year, 1961, the movie “Judgment At Nuremberg” was released starring many great actors. It is the story of the trials from September 1945 to October 1946 in Nuremburg, Germany, of those distorted and debased military officers, politicians and judges for war crimes against humanity before and during World War II. It was Spencer Tracy who delivered the line (and I am paraphrasing), "It was when the courts of truth and justice and fairness bent to the will of one man or one side that the world fell apart." My mother would be ashamed of this court, they certainly do not rank Supreme.
George G. Story,
Gloucester