To the editor:
I recently read an article about new housing developments in the parched land of the state of Arizona. Developers continue to build madly with no regard to the constant threat of no water.
It brought to mind an issue we now inevitably face on Cape Ann.
Over the past few years I have written letters to this newspaper expressing my alarm and concern about the proliferation of new developments, in the thousands now, with no assessment of whether this city could provide an adequate supply of water.
Unfortunately, like many issues that residents bring up for discussion, concerns merely fall on deaf ears and are left by the wayside.
At a City Council meeting my thoughts were hardly taken into consideration. Though I mentioned Cape Ann’s well-known history of facing water supply issues I was given the “brush off.” One of my letters to the Times was met with another resident’s, who mocked the idea that Gloucester would ever experience a lack of water.
Fast forward to July 2022. A winter with no significant snowfall and summer months with barely any rainfall lead us here. Last week’s front page spelled it out (“Gloucester announces odd-even watering restrictions”). Guess what, everyone?
A drought.
What is the cost of blindly building more and more? When will there be at least consideration given to a moratorium on any more of these new, expensive developments due to the threat of insufficient water supply? Why do we seem to believe that rain will continue to magically fall on the schedule we prefer?
As we all ponder the water supply issues, I would like to offer a few ideas about how to conserve water. We all know these, but I feel they are worth mentioning.
- Shorter showers, or “Navy showers”, lather up, turn water on, and rinse off.
- Not running the faucet while teeth brushing.
- Toilet flushing only when needed.
- Using a bowl of water and scrub brush to wash vegetables.
- Consolidating dishes into one large dishwashing load.
- Limiting outside watering.
Perhaps when new residents move in we can at a minimum do them the service of letting them know that yes, on Cape Ann we actually ARE experiencing droughts. Plan accordingly. Maybe we can take intelligent action. I can only hope that is not asking too much.
Annette Dion,
Gloucester