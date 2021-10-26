To the editor:
My gratitude to the Gloucester Daily Times, its editor, David Olson, and Reporter Taylor Bradford for their persistent efforts to have the investigative report of complaints against Mayor Theken released without redactions.
The report is a taxpayer-funded investigation conducted by attorney Regina Ryan of the firm Discrimination and Harassment Solutions Inc.
I have read the report three times and with each reading, it becomes abundantly clear that Mayor Theken has fostered a toxic work environment for Gloucester city employees and others.
For the record, the 42-page report contains a staggering 371 redactions that reach into many areas of city management. Equally stunning, more than 100 of the redactions are names, mostly of city employees. The statements of these employees constitute the basis for investigator Ryan’s conclusions condemning the mayor’s conduct. Additionally, redacted are 26 instances of the use of filthy and foul language alleged, attributed to and admitted by the mayor when meeting with city employees and other city contacts. Further, there are four instances of alleged threats of physical violence noted in the report.
The report is replete with statements citing the mayor’s conduct, including, “She never stops screaming “and “She yells all the time.” Other statements noted include the witnessing of the mayor “degrade, berate and threaten colleagues, city councilors, School Committee members, teachers and members of the public.”
Investigator Ryan concluded that Mayor Theken had:
-- Violated the city’s communication policy;
-- Violated the city’s anti-harassment and discriminatory policy;
-- Violated the city’s confidentiality and retaliation policy;
-- Found that the mayor’s“ verbal taunting” of city employees “impaired their ability to perform their jobs.”
These findings in the world of CE’s, supervisors, coaches and regular employees would result in dismissal, as we all have witnessed in the news we read every day.
This toxic environment at City Hall hinders our progress as a city and is an embarrassment to us as citizens.
Greg Verga has 14 years of dedicated service as a city councilor and School Committee member. He will bring respect and accomplishment back to our city. I urge you to vote for Greg Verga on Nov. 2 to affect a reset of our city’s management.
Harry Hoglander
Gloucester