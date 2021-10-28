To the editor:
I will be voting for and endorsing Greg Verga as the next mayor of Gloucester. I believe Greg’s tenure on our City Council has prepared him to lead our city forward, providing positive growth in economic development. Greg’s multiple terms on our School Committee demonstrate his commitment to provide our future generations with a quality education, including state-of-the-art learning facilities. His career in real estate gives him the insight into the continuing housing needs of our community, particularly the need to provide affordable housing for Gloucester residents.
The most important thing Greg can provide is a steady hand and a professional approach to leadership at the top. I have worked for the city of Gloucester for more than 40 years, most recently as police chief and now on the City Council and I strongly believe change is needed.
No mayor can run this city without a quality, loyal team of professionals behind them. The chief administrative officer, arguably the most important position in the city, was vacated some 18 months ago by longtime CAO Jim Destino and has yet to be filled permanently, instead using a succession of 90-day temporary appointments. Our city health director, city nurse and city health prevention director have all resigned from the Health Department in recent months. Three department heads have filed personal or work environment complaints against the current mayor, and our harbormaster has a federal lawsuit filed against the city.
Yes, it is time for a reset and that is why I will be casting my ballot on Nov. 2 for Greg Verga
John McCarthy
At-large councilor
Gloucester