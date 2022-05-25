To the editor:
President Joe Biden has been in office for 16 months. When he began his first term in January 2021, the president talked about his desire to bring the nation together. His long service in the U.S. Senate had shown him the possibilities and great rewards of working across the aisle, and he expressed hope that with a bitter election and violent insurrection behind us, the spirit of compromise and collegiality might, in some small way, return to the Capitol.
His aspiration was laudable, but the Republicans rejected it. To this day, Trump and his allies continue to promote the Big Lie that the 2020 election was “stolen.” Across the nation, Republican candidates and politicians prostrate themselves before the disgraced denizen of Mar-a-Lago. The pro-Trump press, led by Fox News, does nothing but attack the president, often in ways that are transparently preposterous.
For 16 months, President Biden has taken it on the chin. Not surprisingly, his poll numbers are slumping. He’s allowed the Big Lie Republicans to control the narrative, with predictable results. It’s obvious that the Party of Trump wants to crush him, and they view compromise as weakness.
People have wondered why, with a very strong economy, President Biden’s approval ratings have been so low. His numbers are dismal even among Democrats. The reason is simple: He’s been far too nice. For over a year, he’s allowed himself to be a punching bag for the anarchist right. In politics, the phrase “quiet strength” is an oxymoron. If you’re quiet, you’re perceived to be weak.
On Saturday, April 30, President Biden used the opportunity of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner to take some well-deserved shots at the opposition. With a sense of humor and the facts on his side, he delivered some effective barbs, beginning with his observation that everyone attending the dinner from Fox News was fully vaccinated. If you watch Fox News, you’ll get the joke — the network of Lachlan Murdoch constantly promotes anti-vaccine propaganda.
One of the president’s best lines of the night was, “We had a horrible plague — followed by two years of COVID.”
I cannot speak for every Democrat, but this was the combative Joe Biden we voted for and want as our party leader.
Mr. President, it’s time to go on the offensive. You tried to be a peacemaker. In response, the Republicans laughed at you and at us. The only answer is this: No more Mr. Nice Guy. The midterms are six months away and we need to restore reality to the public discourse. Of course, when you get tough, the hypocritical Fox News hosts will then whine about how nasty you are. But who cares? Nothing you do or say will ever please them.
If you keep the same fighting spirit you showed at the dinner, your poll numbers will soar. Democrats and many independents will again love you, and the Democratic Party base, which dwarfs the number of registered Republicans, will be energized to win at the ballot box.
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester