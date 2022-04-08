To the editor:
I was recently asked why, given my die-hard liberalism, I am not more actively involved in Democratic Party politics.
That question caused me to pause and reflect on a series of events I have witnessed over the last three decades.
Over the course of those 30 years, I came to conclude the once liberal Democratic Party of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, Harry Truman, the Kennedy brothers, Lyndon Johnson, Rep. Shirley Chisholm, and Sen. Paul Wellstone, had devolved into a neo-liberal, corporatist party dominated by a new generation of Ivy League-educated elitists with little use for, or understanding of, the blue-collar, working- and middle-class Americans, regardless of race, who had been the backbone of FDR’s New Deal Coalition for decades.
The first event that got me thinking about it all occurred way back on Dec. 8, 1993.
That was the day Bill Clinton signed the North American Free Trade Agreement into law — a feat neither Ronald Reagan nor George H.W. Bush were able to accomplish, despite 12 years of trying.
When Bill Clinton put his signature on that trade agreement, he not only imposed an economic death sentence on hundreds of thousands of blue-collar, working- and middle-class Americans in the industrial Midwest, he drove a stake through the heart of organized labor in the U.S.
Then, in 1994, when Clinton got his “crime reform” bill passed, he doomed tens of thousands of young, poor, urban Americans of color to lengthy prison sentences, often for nonviolent drug offenses, even as their more affluent, white, suburban counterparts got slaps on the wrist, suspended sentences, and their records expunged when they turned 21 for very similar offenses.
In 1996, as the First Couple, the “Billary” Clintons worked together to eviscerate the one federal social welfare program Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt worked together on to enact.
I am referring to Aid to Families With Dependent Children, or AFDC.
The Clintons hailed their “welfare reform” legislation as having ended “welfare as we know it”.
It did end welfare as we had known it, but it did nothing to reduce poverty in America — despite the Clintons’ claims to the contrary.
In late 1997, Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich brokered a secret deal to privatize the Social Security trust fund and turn it over to Wall Street to manage.
The deal, however, fell apart several months later when the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke and Gingrich could not risk being seen as cooperating with Clinton on anything.
Then, in 1999, Bill Clinton, working in tandem with Phil Gramm, the right wing, conservative senator from Texas, eliminated FDR’s signature piece of financial regulatory legislation.
Enacted in 1933, Glass-Steagall reeled in the big banks and Wall Street financiers by banning the kinds of reckless and unethical investment practices that brought the Great Depression down upon the world in 1929.
Less than a decade after Bill Clinton set the bankers and Wall Street financiers free to return to the kinds of practices that brought about the Great Depression, the world was plunged into its worst financial crisis since 1929.
In 2008, riding a wave of “hope and change,” Barack Obama was elected president.
But rather than seizing the historic moment before him by offering the nation real economic change and reform the way FDR did in 1933, Obama chose to behave like Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
Rather than holding the bankers and Wall Street financiers accountable for the havoc their “mortgage derivatives,” and other ethically challenged, perhaps even illegal, financial schemes wreaked on the lives of ordinary Americans, Barack Obama continued the practice of rewarding them with hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funded bailouts.
Heck, he even made one of them, his Harvard buddy Timothy Geithner, his secretary of the Treasury.
To this day, many of my fellow Democrats continue to crow about Barack Obama’s “economic recovery.”
More than a few get angry when I point out Obama’s recovery, thanks in no small part to the obstructionism of Republicans in 2009, was so narrow in scope that the vast majority of the economic gains of the recovery went to those Americans who already had the most before the onset of the Great Recession and lost the least when it hit.
They feign disbelief when I remind them the scope of the Obama recovery was so narrow that, three years after the Great Recession officially ended, nearly two thirds of working class Americans believed the economy was still mired in recession.
But they really get ticked off when I point out that many working-class voters who turned to Trump in 2016 had voted for Obama in both 2008 and 2012.
It was those voters’ anger at, and disappointment with, Obama’s failure to address the economic issues and policies that, over the previous three decades, resulted in the great discrepancy in wealth and income that we see today — a discrepancy that poses as serious a threat to the social and political stability of the nation as Donald Trump’s 21st century American version of 20th century European fascism does.
It is common in Democratic and liberal circles to hear people talking almost incessantly about the Republican Party’s dramatic shift to the right in recent years being the primary factor in the rise of a dangerous demagogue like Donald Trump.
What is far less common is to hear those Democrats and liberals talking about the role our party has played, particularly at the national and establishment levels, in contributing to the kind of social, political, and economic environment that allowed for a demagogue like Trump to rise.
If we don’t get honest about that with ourselves and with the voters, and soon, I suspect the Democrats will be looking at a pretty bleak political picture in November and in 2024.
Michael Cook
Gloucester