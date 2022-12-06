To the editor:
Since the earliest days of the American Republic, the issue of lying has been at the center of national political life. Our very first presidents, George Washington and John Adams, supported laws against lying (specifically the Sedition Act of 1798), and they supported prosecutions of those they thought had lied about them.
America has always had laws against lying when it comes to libel, slander, false advertising, fraud, perjury, and misrepresentation. But why do we stop there?
Everyone knows that lying is immoral and that it can undermine family life, the tranquility of civil society, and the political process itself. Yet we have no laws against it.
Worse, lying has begun to corrupt our culture, becoming an acceptable part of politics, news media, social media, and personal behavior. With “alternative facts” replacing facts and with lies as an acceptable alternative to truth, the entire premise of the Enlightenment and of republican governance, which is the rational search for truth, is at risk. So what might we do?
How about making lying (or at least public lying) a misdemeanor, thereby letting our society, and especially our children, understand that lying is wrong? A conviction for lying, even if only a misdemeanor, would be a stain most people, including politicians and the media, would want to avoid.
As a lifelong supporter of the ACLU, I believe in free speech and the First Amendment. But there is no right to lie, either in the Constitution or in the history of our civilization. Let’s make it legally wrong, if only in the public sphere.
Richard N. Rosenfeld,
Gloucester