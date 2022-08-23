To the editor:
Driving along 128 recently, I was quite shocked to see the new pitch-black breakdown lane all the way from Peabody to Gloucester.
And a few days ago I was unpleasantly surprised when showing my visiting friend Halibut Point State Park. What shocks me is the manicured refurbished parking, greatly widened walkway, some gigantic structure assembled from granite blocks in the middle of nowhere.
Why such “improvements”? Nobody drives in the breakdown lane. Halibut Point was always in good shape to visit and enjoy its authenticity since the time the quarries ceased operation.
All these enhancements were not only unnecessary and expensive, but also extremely wasteful in times of record inflation and growing national debt approaching $31 trillion.
Yes, something is very wrong in America. Think about it. A Jewish proverb says, “When G… wants to punish, he deprives a person of wisdom.”
In our case, God made a mistake. He took the wisdom from these decision-makers but people were punished with rising inflation, assaults on aesthetics, common sense and reason.
Yuri Tuvim,
Gloucester