To the editor:
I am writing to call attention to the importance of a Yemeni war power’s resolution currently being considered in Congress. This resolution would end unauthorized U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s brutal war in Yemen. The timing is urgent because a two-month truce was scheduled to end on June 2, at which point fighting is likely to resume. We must not let this happen.
Besides the 400,000 Yemeni civilians who have already died, approximately 16 million Yemenis — especially children — are at risk of acute malnutrition and this number will grow as the Russian invasion of Ukraine spikes the global price of wheat. We need to care about these children as much as we do about the children suffering in Ukraine who have received so much more media coverage. As far as I know, Rep. Seth Moulton hasn’t yet taken a position, but I hope he can have the sense at this critical time, to use his power in stopping U.S. complicity for the atrocities occurring in Yemen. We have no business being involved in this conflict — aside from for the profit-making business of the military industrial complex.
Jane Pulkkinen
Gloucester