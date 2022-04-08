To the editor:
Recently, 15 firefighters across the state of Massachusetts have filed lawsuits claiming that “forever chemicals” inside of their equipment have given them cancer. In their lawsuit, they claim that the companies who manufacture their equipment have knowledge of these harmful chemicals and have continuously put them at risk.
As a student intern for Seaside Sustainability (a not-for-profit environmental organization), I have researched the harmful effects of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These chemicals have been associated with increased cholesterol, reduced response to vaccines, and increased risk for cancer. In addition, PFAS chemicals are water soluble which can result in trace elements in the water, a risk for human and marine life. Numerous state legislatures have introduced and passed legislation regulating the production of PFAS and the Federal government has made it a priority with the EPA’s recently introduced PFAS roadmap to address contamination.
Considering the overwhelming scientific and legislative support surrounding the elimination of PFAS, the Massachusetts firefighters who have recently come forward in opposition to their use only emphasizes the need for change. Currently there are bills in the Massachusetts state legislature (H2475/S157) insisting that PFAS are removed from firefighters’ protective gear.
Our first responders, in particular, deserve every level of protection from any harmful effects of chemical exposure, no matter the best of intentions.
I urge legislators to take this problem seriously and pass this legislation as quickly as possible.
Tess Amore
Gloucester