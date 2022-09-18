To the editor:
Janet Domenitz of MASSPIRG, quoted in the story "Report: Banned waste filling landfills, incinerators," is right: the next governor of Massachusetts does need to make reducing waste a priority. But the state’s efforts need to extend beyond enforcing waste bans to reducing waste at the source.
A statewide ban on single-use plastics including plastic bags and polystyrene (commonly known as styrofoam) could dramatically reduce one source of waste, as 154 municipalities across the Commonwealth have already demonstrated (154 Municipalities source: https://www.sierraclub.org/massachusetts/plastic-bags-0#bag-bans).
We don’t need single-use plastics; there are more sustainable, and thus more economical, options out there.
And a comment: I live in Portland but I work for the Sierra Club Massachusetts Chapter, in full transparency.
Emma Brown,
Portland, Maine