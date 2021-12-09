To the editor:
The Verga “city traffic-flow study team” should consider recommending roundabouts in all the difficult intersections in the city. Someone who really knows roundabouts is Jim Brainard, the mayor of Carmel, Indiana, since 1995; he runs a city of 102,000 people that has 140 roundabouts with a dozen still to come.
Roundabouts bear little resemblance to the despised “unsafe at any speed” and totally confusing Massachusetts rotaries. In 2017, Mass DOT announced that it was eliminating rotaries in favor of roundabouts. In 2020 it issued guidance for the design and planning for roundabouts (see Mass DOT website for comprehensive plans). An avalanche of federal monies and generationally low interest rates make it exactly the right time for bold action to replace the Grant Circle and Blackburn rotaries. We need Bruce Tarr, Ann Margaret Ferrante and Greg Verga to pressure MASS DOT and the Legislature to get started! The Verga administration should look at all intersections in Gloucester that could benefit from roundabouts. One junction that desperately needs fixing is Eastern Avenue and the Route 128 Extension. We all know what a nightmare this junction can be, when inbound traffic routinely goes through the red light to make the turn to Rockport. Who has not experienced a near-miss leaving Gloucester or watched as a line of traffic blocks the way out of the city?
Compared to intersections, roundabouts significantly reduce crashes, injuries and deaths by lower speeds and yielding rather than stopping (according to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 50% of of all serious crashes happen at intersections). Because vehicles can avoid idling, wait times are lower, air quality is less toxic and carbon footprint is reduced (a study in Mississippi found a 56% reduction in carbon dioxide). Roundabouts don’t need electricity unlike stoplights and keep functioning after bad storms. Mike McBride, the former city engineer for Carmel, estimates that each roundabout saves 20,000 gallons of fuel per year.
The Verga team should prioritize roundabouts and look at every major intersection in the city with a view to improving traffic flow, air quality, safety, fuel usage and carbon footprint while providing safe access for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Christopher A.H. Lewis
Gloucester