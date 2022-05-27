To the editor:
The United States of America has never outgrown its infancy. Our clinging to our gun rights is like a child carrying its baby blanket, afraid to let go. When we let our ban against AR-15-type automatic weapons, like the one used a few days ago in Uvalde, Texas, to snuff out 21 lives, expire several years ago, there was hardly a ripple of opposition.
I have nothing against gun rights (though the spread of open carry laws concerns me). There are many gun enthusiasts among my family and friends. But I bristle at the need for automatic weapons and their presence in our society. There is no need — never has been, never will be — for any non-military American to own an automatic weapon like the one just-turned-eighteen S. Ramos used before his massacre of 21 humans in the Robb Elementary School’s fourth grade this week. None.
I have a plea aimed at the many Americans so dedicated to doing away with a woman’s right to control her own body, If you really want to advocate to protect life for the unborn, without any concern for the life of the already-born expectant mother, you ought to have an equally deep concern for the lives of already born, living American children — so go out and advocate for the banning of AR-15-like automatic weapons, whose use should be limited to military shooting ranges (my USAF experience) or in combat if needed.
In the United States, we have a large portfolio of rights, human rights, of which we should be rightfully proud. But nothing in that portfolio of rights ought, at any time, supersede the right of every child to live, of every parent, to have the right to expect, when they bring their child to school, to have the expectation that they will be able to welcome them home after school.
It is time — way past time — to wean ourselves from our baby-blanket-type-addiction to the right of owning and carrying automatic weapons.
Warren Salinger
Rockport