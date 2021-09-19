To the editor:
Though not perfect, I believe state Sen. Joan Lovely's effort to mitigate the overall cost of public projects ("Lawmaker seeks 'Made in America' building rules," Sept. 17) is a great start. I would suggest Sen. Lovely amend her "Made In America" legislation to include repeal of the so-called Pacheco Law, which since 1993 has unnecessarily driven up the cost of public projects in the commonwealth.
Among other tax-wasting measures, the Pacheco Law requires contractors to pay prevailing union wages and follow union work rules on such projects as the construction or repair of public schools, health care facilities and wastewater treatment plants and their operation. It is a sop to organized labor unions, to whom Democrats regularly turn to for votes. Unfortunately, state Sen. Lovely would get murdered by her party’s “leadership” should she even breathe such an idea.
Peter J. Cotch
Rockport