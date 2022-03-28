To the editor:
In 2019, I stood before Rockport Town Meeting as chair of the Building Study Committee to ask town residents to support a new facility for the DPW. It was our committee that had reviewed the proposed building plan and confirmed it was exactly what was needed – no more, no less – to replace the DPW’s deteriorated, unsafe and inefficient 1956 “barn.” We were grateful for residents’ support in 2019, both at Town Meeting and at the ballot.
Since then, I have been privileged to serve on the Building Committee for the new facility, and can vouch for how hard our committee of five has worked, as residents and volunteers, to bring this needed project to fruition. We moved quickly to finalize the plans for the building – improving energy efficiency in the process – and put it out to bid early in 2021. To our dismay, the bids came in nearly $2 million over budget, driven by historic construction cost increases during the pandemic. If all had gone as planned, we would now be scheduling the ribbon-cutting for the new facility. Instead, the project came to a halt – a victim of unprecedented circumstances beyond our control.
After that, we spent months in a process of “value-engineering” to try to reduce the costs – but only succeeded in making the building less efficient and less durable, while costs continued to go up. It became ever more clear that the original plan – which had already been scaled back – was what the DPW needed to serve the needs of the town for the long term. Reluctantly, we decided to ask for the additional funding necessary to build it.
There is more information on the town’s website (www.rockportma.gov/dpw-facility-building-committee) that explains what happened, and what we did to try to stay within budget and avoid asking for more. There is also information on the tax impact of the additional $5 million – which amounts to 9 cents per thousand of assessed home value.
The initial sticker shock of the $5 million request is understandable, but doing the math, it may be less than people think, on an individual basis. For me, it’s the cost of one evening out for dinner, which I am happy to pay to see that our DPW workers have the safe facility they need to support the services we want and expect as residents of the town.
I would like to thank the people of Rockport for supporting this project in 2019, and I ask for your support again today – at Town Meeting on April 2 and at the ballot on May 10 – so that we can move forward with construction this summer, and plan the long-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony for 2023.
Monica Lawton
Rockport