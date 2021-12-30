To the editor:
I realize that this column deals with opinions, and that those opinions are not always grounded in facts – fair enough. But, when those opinions are completely inconsistent with verifiable facts and are accompanied by vicious invective generously hurled at all those who hold different opinions, it should be the responsibility of this newspaper to also publish rebuttals.
Clearly, this has not been the case.
By way of a specific recent example, you may include me in the group of patriots who hold the opinion of preferring the policies of the prior administration that gave our country;
Energy independence;
The most secure southern border in decades;
The best chance for peace in the Middle East (Abraham Accord);
Low gasoline and heating oil prices;
Ultra-low inflation;
Criminal justice reform;
Three COVID-19 vaccines, developed in record time;
A rebuilt military;
The policies of the current administration have brought about:
Re-dependence upon foreign oil;
An open southern border with record illegal crossings of people and lethal drugs;
A disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan leaving Americans (and $80 billion of high-tech equipment) behind and damaging our foreign relations;
The highest rate of inflation in nearly 40 years;
Broad vaccine mandates that infringe upon our liberties and harm businesses and vital services;
Unprecedented spikes in murders, violent crimes, (legalized) shoplifting, car-jackings;
Military leaders who engage in woke indoctrination rather than how to win wars;
The ridiculous (and dangerous) statement that internal “white supremacists” (not China) are the “greatest existential threat” to our country;
Weaponizing the use of federal law enforcement against law–abiding parents.
Those of us who hold the opinion of preferring the former policies over the latter were recently branded by one of your frequent contributors to the opinion page as “...extreme, rightwing, racist, white nationalist, xenophobic, faux Christian elements of (Trump’s) increasingly cult-like base”.
Despite that deranged (yes, that’s an opinion) rhetoric and clear factual errors in that letter, you didn’t see fit to publish a fact-based rebuttal.
It is high-time that this newspaper publish factual rebuttals to verifiably false, irresponsible rants. Failure to do so is a serious breach of your responsibility to provide balanced information to your readers.
Fred Young
Gloucester