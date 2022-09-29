To the editor:
I so agree with Meredith Anderson's letter "Speak up for smart urban growth" of Sept. 26, responding to Gordon Baird's hysteria about what (or did he mean who?) the Transit Overlay District will bring. And Jason Grow, who in his column "Inaction will price many out of Gloucester" of Sept 21, so beautifully describes our community.
Actually, I do agree with Mr. Baird's title; "The City You Lose Might Be Your Own." But what I fear is not the TOD, but a process already underway. It's profound effect on communities is detailed in the Gloucester Times story "Amid housing crises, vacation towns..." Unfortunately, as it appeared in the Real Estate Marketplace section on Sept 23, it may have been missed. Please do look it up. It lays out an endpoint none of us who live here, from Mr. Baird, to the most devoted Bernie Sanders supporter, will be happy with.
The instruments of community destruction are VRBO and Airbnb. Yes, we've long been a vacation destination. But what VRBO/Airbnb bring is on a scale that doesn't just represent a "challenge" to the elements upon which community is built; they destroy them. Look it up; there are hundreds of listings for Cape Ann. Hundreds. Forty-plus listings over $1000 per night. One can rent a condo in Gloucester for just $700 a night! And check out current remodels and even new construction. See how many are being "purposed" to produce income.
I prefer to take the views of Mr. Grow and Ms. Anderson; to view the TOD as a framework upon which we design our community going forward.
Kathryn Wechter