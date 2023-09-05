To the editor:
This letter is not in response to Charles Tiernan, author of “Dems trying to derail Trump” which appeared in Gloucester Daily Times on Aug. 25, but instead to those who read it and reacted to it.
Trump does not present traits and qualities of a president; or as an upcoming candidate for this office again. When Trump was president and afterward, he behaved as someone who did not understand our Constitution, our history and our legal system. His leadership traits are sorely lacking.
He repeatedly lies, demeans those about him, and prefers to adore authoritarian leaders. He tries to antagonize citizens by making them fearful of our institutions and each other. Efforts to impeach him identified his destructive approach to our government. The current 91 indictment charges against him and his cohorts are clear indications of chronic violations of our democratic principles. Instead of name calling and making derisive remarks about others, he would do well to seriously prepare to defend himself in the courts of law before which he must appear. A former senator once said “We’re all entitled to our own opinions, but we’re not entitled to our own facts.”
Trump could learn a great deal by reading David Brooks’ fine book, "The Road to Character." He might develop compassion, empathy and sensitivity for others, along with character.
Joseph N. Muzio
Rockport