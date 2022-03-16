To the editor:
For 97 years, Gloucester’s city officials believed the Mattos Field area was best used for a public park. Ironically, in 2019, immediately after spending a fourth Community Preservation Act grant to preserve the park, this group of city officials endeavored to reverse nearly a century of public sentiment by converting the park for a massive school building. But the city failed to sign the MSBA funding agreement within the regulatory deadline of December 23, 2020. The funding agreement is still not signed. Today, Gloucester has no contractual agreement for reimbursement from the MSBA. If this condition remains, Gloucester’s taxpayers will be on the hook for an additional $26 million. Don’t blame the plaintiffs for causing this conundrum. The plaintiffs’ legal complaint wasn’t filed until after Gloucester had already missed the deadline to sign the funding agreement. Gloucester committed an unforced error.
All of this mess could have been avoided had the city stuck to its 1970 sentiment that the Fuller School land was best used for school purposes and not for private commercial purposes. In 1970, Gloucester requested permission from the Massachusetts Legislature to purchase about 13 acres and the St. Peter’s High School from the Diocese of Boston — for public school purposes! The price was about $4 million. Gloucester eventually removed that land from school use and sold it for private development for about $4 million. In 2015, that amount would be equal to about 24.5 million dollars. Go figure. The Fuller School land is about a half mile from Webster Street. Could have built a new school on the Fuller land and everyone would have been happy.
In November 2020, many voters approved the raising of our property taxes to cover the city’s portion of this new school project. Certainly, the “yes” voters believed the MSBA would be kicking in about $26 million toward the project.
MSBA regulations require the municipality to sign the project funding agreement within 14 days of the date (Dec 8, 2020) in which the City Council appropriated the money to fund the project. The regulations state that the MSBA “shall withdraw” funding support if the municipality fails to meet the signing deadline. What part of “shall withdraw” does the City and MSBA not understand?
Peace and open spaces.
Patti Amaral
Gloucester