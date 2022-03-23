To the editor:
I read the March 18 article by Christian M. Wade, “Report: Millionaires tax a ‘blank check’ for Beacon Hill,” with interest. The article noted that the report in question was written by the Pioneer Institute for Public Policy Research. But nowhere in the article does the reporter provide any information about the Pioneer Institute and its big-money backers.
The Pioneer Institute is an unabashed advocate for the very millionaires – and billionaires – the state seeks to tax.
The institute has strong ties to the Koch Brothers and is a “partner organization” in the Charles Koch Institute’s Liberty@Work program, which places students at its Institute in nonprofits aligned with Koch interests across the country. Charles Koch is the right-wing billionaire owner of Koch Industries. As one of the richest people in the world, he is a key funder of the extreme right-wing political action infrastructure, including the American Legislative Exchange Council and the State Policy Network.
The Pioneer Institute is a member of the State Policy Network, which is a web of right-wing “think tanks” throughout the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. Today’s State Policy Network is the tip of the spear of far-right, nationally funded extremists in the Republican Party. AsSourceWatch.org notes, “Although many SPN groups claim to be independent and non-partisan, they promote a policy agenda – including union-busting, attacks on the tort bar, and voter suppression – that is highly-partisan and electoral in nature.”
Before his death in 2019, between 1998 and 2014, David Koch contributed more than $100,000 a year to the Pioneer Institute.
And by the way, on Wednesday, March 16, Koch Industries Inc. announced its subsidiary, Guardian Industries, would continue to operate in Russia despite President Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. It’s defying the growing list of blue-chip companies departing Russia and the fact that nearly all Western nations have imposed unprecedented economic sanctions.
When evaluating the merits of the report by the Pioneer Institute, we owe it to ourselves to follow the money and recognize its agenda.
Thomas Hauck
Gloucester