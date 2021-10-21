To the editor:
Most of us probably agree our current mayor has done some good things. This election rests not on these actions or on other political positions. It centers, instead, on the mayor’s role as a manager and leader of the city staff. For this reason, I fully support Greg Verga.
In her letter of Sept. 13, Dianne Palmer Eason expressed the sentiment of some who support the mayor’s behavior, calling it: “stepping on a few toes.” Dianne states that some people “don’t have nearly the balls or heart that Sefatia does..They seem to have gotten their feelings hurt…”
The verbal and emotional abuse exhibited by the mayor does not constitute stepping on toes. This is not a matter of people not having balls, let alone hearts, or getting their feelings hurt. It takes considerable courage to speak out, risking retaliation, as several city employees have done.
When a person in power berates, threatens, and degrades those with less power, it creates an unsafe environment. People worry about when they, or someone else, will be abused again. They cannot function to the best of their ability.
The #metoo movement has brought awareness of the damage from sexual assault. Verbal and emotional abuse through bullying, name-calling, favoritism, and threats can be similarly damaging. As a psychotherapist, I regularly witness the long-term impact of this type of wounding. No one should be subjected to, nor tolerate it. Healing and recovering will take time. With new leadership, we can get back on track. Vote Verga!
Laurie Urie
Gloucester