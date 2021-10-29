To the editor:
Sefatia or Not Sefatia? A recent letter to the editor decried that many see this as the choice we face in the upcoming mayoral election. The preliminary election, won handily by Greg Verga with more than 50% of the votes in a field of six, created exactly that choice.
I am voting for Greg Verga because the city needs a mayor with his deliberative and respectful approach to public service. Greg Verga has the needed experience through years of service on the City Council and the School Committee. His trademark is being well prepared and transparent in his decision-making.
Greg Verga will be a mayor to set the tone for an administration that listens to and respects staff, residents and volunteers. Greg Verga will be a mayor who is interested in the views and concerns of all our citizens. At a minimum, these skills are essential for effective leadership and to recruit and retain talented staff. At best, they will inspire more civic engagement and restore productive relations with the City Council.
Greg Verga can refocus Gloucester on a positive path forward.
Dale Brown
Gloucester