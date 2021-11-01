To the editor:
I’ve known Greg Verga and the entire Verga family for nearly 30 years. What stands out most about them is their unwavering commitment to community and love for the city of Gloucester.
Frequently these days when elections come up, you hear the refrain of “what difference will it make who I vote for?” This year, that difference could not be more clear.
This election is about bringing transparency and accountability back to city government. It’s about a clear vision for the future of Gloucester, a mayor ready and willing to take the necessary action to put that vision into place, and a mayor focused on the results of those actions that move the city forward.
I’m proud to ask you all on Nov. 2 to vote for Greg Verga for mayor of Gloucester.
Will Haberland
Gloucester